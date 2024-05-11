Aamir Khan says he was unsure if censor board would pass Sarfarosh; 'We had taken the name of Pakistan and ISI'

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre's iconic film, Sarfarosh, celebrated its 25th anniversary on April 30, 2024. To mark this significant milestone, the cast and crew gathered for a celebratory event on May 10, 2024.

During the event, Aamir Khan made a surprising revelation, sharing that he had doubts about the censor board approving the film over mentions of Pakistan and ISI.

Aamir Khan doubted Sarfarosh's clearance by the censor board

The John Matthew Matthan-directed film Sarfarosh hit theaters on April 30, 1999, amidst the Kargil conflict when tensions between India and Pakistan were at a peak.

Aamir Khan recently revealed before the special screening of the film that during those days, there was a strict rule prohibiting the direct naming of countries. Filmmakers could only refer to them as neighboring or friendly countries. Therefore, there was uncertainty and risk surrounding whether the Censor Board would approve the film. "We had taken the name of Pakistan and the ISI. It had never happened before," the actor said.

Amidst some back-and-forth discussions, the filmmakers emphasized that if politicians like Advani ji could freely mention that in the Parliament, then there should be no restrictions in cinema halls. Thankfully, the film successfully passed without any alterations.

Is Sarfarosh 2 in the works?

During a media interaction, Aamir Khan mentioned that he had been urging John (the director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Additionally, the film concluded in a manner that allowed for a potential sequel. The actor conveyed to John that if he could craft a compelling story, they could proceed with Sarfarosh 2.

"I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two)," he added.

About Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh stars actors like Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The movie depicts the story of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod (portrayed by Aamir Khan), who embarks on a mission to halt cross-border terrorism.

It included memorable songs such as Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and Is Deewane Ladke Ko. The film was adapted into Kannada as Sathyameva Jayathe with Devaraj and into Telugu as Astram, featuring Vishnu Manchu and Anushka Shetty.

