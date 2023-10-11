Aamir Khan says he 'would have left films' if it wasn't for his children: 'I was disturbed and unhappy....'

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. Unlike his contemporaries, however, he prefers quality over quantity of films. In a recent interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor opened up about the time when he was contemplating quitting acting as he could not spend enough time with his family members.

Aamir Khan says he almost left movies

At the recently held News18 India Amrit Ratna 2023 event, Aamir Khan spoke in detail that he wasn't spending enough time with his family because of his work. This revelation happened to him nearly two years ago. He said, "Around 2.5 years ago, I realized I was so lost in my passion that I hadn’t given enough time to my relationships. I was disturbed and unhappy. I would have left films if not for my children. I was angry and irritated with myself."

Last year, after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Khan announced that he was taking some time off to focus on his personal life.

Aamir Khan opens up on his daughter Ira's wedding

The Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood also revealed the date of his daughter Ira Khan's wedding with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. He said: “Ira is getting married on January 3. Nupur is like a son. I’m happy. I get emotional very easily. I’m going to cry a lot at the wedding. The family is already concerned about it." He also opened up about going to therapy. "When one is in stress or is going through emotional issues they should go to a therapist. It has helped me a lot in understanding myself better. I aspire to become a better version of myself,” he added.

Workwise, Aamir's last film Laal Singh Chaddha did not do well at the box office. He recently announced his production venture titled Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol as the lead. The movie will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking a reunion with Aamir Khan, who previously worked together on the iconic film, Andaz Apna Apna. The actor also revealed the title of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a sports drama and is being helmed by RS Prasanna.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on THIS date: Us din main bohot rone wala hu…