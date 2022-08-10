Aamir Khan says his family was 'almost homeless': My father made successful films but didn't make money

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. This marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years, he was last seen featuring in the 2018 movie Thugs Of Hindostan.

Now, in a recent interview with MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli to promote Laal Singh Chaddha, he talked about his rough childhood and financial lows. Aamir said, "Many people feel that when you are a film producer's son, you are rich. My father (Tahir Hussain) was not a good businessman. He always lost money. He made successful films but did not make money," he added. Further, he said that his father was always in debt and it took him 8 years to make his 1986 film Locket and his money was stuck.

"He had taken a lot of loans and at that time the rate of interest was 36% and there was a point of time that we were almost going to be homeless. The school I was studying at had low fees, it was– ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, ₹8 for the 8th standard, and ₹10 for the 10th standard. Often, our names would be on the list of students who haven't paid the fees and it was embarrassing during the school assembly, they would announce their names in front of the school. Financially we were not well off but otherwise, we had a happy childhood," said Aamir.

Further, Aamir said that he was good at sports and was a tennis player, who ranked in Maharashtra and he was very conscious about spending his parents' money so after he won tournaments and win prize money, he would give it to his mother and later would use the money to buy shoes and t-shirt to play tennis when he needed them as he didn't want to burden his parents. "We've been through rough times, my father has struggled a lot. We haven't been financially secure but we had a good childhood," said Aamir. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

