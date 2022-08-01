Aamir Khan says his son Junaid Khan auditioned to play the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha: I knew mera chance gaya

Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chadha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. It is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. Inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Now, ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir Khan revealed that he wanted his son Junaid Khan to play the titular role in the movie.

The 3 Idiots actor said that his son also gave an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha, "As soon as I saw the test video, I was blown away. I knew mera chance gaya (I thought my chance has gone). That innocence of Laal that we were planning to get was out there while I would have to act it out. The innocence on his face was Laal Singh and I would have had to work incredibly hard to get there. I don’t have that innocence anymore and he did that naturally. Junaid was simply outstanding and I felt he was the right guy to play the part," said Aamir.

Aamir said that he had shown Junaid's test clip to around 100 people including Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. The actor added that he had grown his beard for 6 months for the role but since they were planning to cast his son, he shaved it off. However, Atul Kulkarni, the scriptwriter of the film, and producer Aditya Chopra were keen that Aamir should do the film. "According to them, The story of Forrest Gump isn’t that solid. It’s an episodic movie which requires a star. A new actor can’t pull this off. So when the discussions came back around, I started to grow my beard again," Aamir said. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

