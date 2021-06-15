Aamir Khan says ‘It’ll be highly exciting to get into his mind’ if he gets a chance to play Viswanathan Anand

The ‘Dangal’ star Aamir Khan has been friends with the Chess World Champion, Viswanathan Anand. The duo got into a conversation revealing their possible plans.

is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known to portray any character as accurately as he can. Aamir is just as intellectual as he is talented and it would be surprising to know that he likes to spend his time playing chess. The superstar of Bollywood is friends with the Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand and they often play a game together. Yesterday many celebs including Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh and Viswanathan Anand came together to play a few games of chess and have a fun conversation.

During the game, the host, Samay Raina, asked Aamir a question, “If there’s an amazing biopic on Viswanathan Anand in the pipeline, would you be interested to take the lead role?” Aamir smiled and answered, “Is that a question? That's one of the easiest questions to answer.” Actor further added, “It would not only be an honour and pleasure to play Vishy, but it’ll also be highly exciting to get into his mind. When I play a character, I try to understand the person’s mind. And Vishy being a real person, I’ll obviously spend a lot of time with him to understand his mind and how his mind works. I would also speak to his wife and his family to further understand how his mind works. And then hopefully, I’ll surprise Vishy when I play him on screen. So I’d look forward to that if and when that happens”.

Impressed by Aamir’s answer, Viswanathan Anand responded, “And I promise I won’t put you in a situation where you have to gain weight for the role”. His answer left everyone in splits.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, which is be a Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s hit film ‘Forrest Gump’.

