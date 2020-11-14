  1. Home
Aamir Khan sends wishes to fans on Diwali: May this festival fill our being with positivity & enlightenment

Aamir Khan took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans on the occasion of Diwali. Check out the tweet.
Aamir KhanAamir Khan sends wishes to fans on Diwali: May this festival fill our being with positivity & enlightenment
Heartfelt Diwali greetings are pouring in from Bollywood celebrities. B-Town who remains very active on social media never misses to send out greetings to their fans. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, celebrities have extended their wishes on their respective social media handles. And, joining them is perfectionist Aamir Khan. The Dangal star took to his Twitter handle to extend his wishes to fans on the occasion of Diwali.

He tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment. Love.a.” The superstar and his his wife Kiran Rao host a party for their close ones from the industry every year but this year the couple has decided to keep it a low key affair. Earlier, Salman went all traditional to wish his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dabangg actor shared an amazing picture of himself wherein he can be sporting a traditional outfit. He captioned the picture as, “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe Styled by @ashley_rebello.”

Check out Aamir Khan’s tweet:

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has wrapped up the shooting for the same last month. Going by the pictures that he shared on his social media, it is evident that the PK star has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role and has undergone tremendous transformation for the same.Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

