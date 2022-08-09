Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha: Wanted someone who represents what Elvis is to US

All eyes are on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ever since their film Laal Singh Chaddha has been announced. Well, the film is finally all set to release and fans are super excited about it. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, most of you would not be knowing that this film will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. We all know that SRK and Aamir share a great bond and there is no hiding this fact. But recently in an interview, the PK actor opened up about how he convinced King Khan to do a cameo.

Aamir Khan reveals how he convinced Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha

Replying to this question, Aamir Khan said that Shah Rukh Khan is a friend and he told him that he needed someone who can represent what Elvis represented in America. Aamir added that SRK is one of the biggest iconic stars of India which is why Aamir went to him. Aamir finally concluded by saying, “he was really sweet and he said yes.”

Laal Singh Chaddha makers keep screening for the Sikh community

According to reports in India Today, the Laal Singh Chaddha makers did not want to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. Hence they arranged for a special screening for the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. The traditional Sikh body has approved the depiction of the Sardar character in the film. Aamir Khan opened up during this screening and said that he was very touched by the reaction of the members of the SGPC. He was glad that Laal Singh Chaddha touched their hearts so deeply. The reports further added that before starting the shoot, the makers had shown the script of the film to the members of the SGPC community as they wanted to get every detail right.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

