Aamir Khan shares BTS video of ‘crazy journey’ of the making of Laal Singh Chaddha & it’s all about hard work

Aamir Khan is making the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and Aamir is making sure to keep his fans intrigued about the movie. From the trailer to songs, and Aamir Khan’s look in the movie, everything about Laal Singh Chaddha has been grabbing the eyeballs. And now, the movie is back in the headlines as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has shared an intriguing BTS video giving a glimpse of the making of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The over three minute video had Aamir and his team working hard for the movie. The video begins with the reading session between Aamir and Atul Kulkarni followed by glimpses of narration with the entire team, hunting for locations for the shooting, shooting in adverse weather conditions, capturing simple moments and more. It also featured Aamir’s transformation through various phases of the movie, his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and other co-stars. Interestingly, Aamir was also accompanied by ex-wife Kiran Rao and his son Azad Rao Khan during the making of the film. This BTS video is a glimpse of the amount of hard work the entire team had put together in the making of this much anticipated movies. The post was captioned as, “Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha - a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure!”

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha’s making video here:

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The movie is slated to release on August 11 and will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

