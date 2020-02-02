Aamir Khan shares throwback pictures remembering his father Tahir Hussain on his death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, who was an Indian film producer and director, Aamir has shared some amazing throwback pictures of his family.

is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor had created a buzz since his first look from the film was out. From the small beard to a turbaned look to a rugged vagabond, Aamir has donned several looks for Laal Singh Chaddha which has added to the excitement of the film. Recently, Aamir was spotted in a clean-shaven look for the film which drove his fans crazy. As per reports, the actor will be shooting in Gurgaon for the next schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Today, Aamir has won the hearts of his fans by sharing some amazing throwback pictures of his family on his Instagram account. Today is the death anniversary of Aamir's father Tahir Hussain, who was an Indian film producer and director. Sharing pictures with his father and his family. Aamir wrote, "Remembering my father..." As soon as Aamir posted the pictures, fans have started showering hearts on the comments. Some have complimented the actor by saying that he looks just like his father. For the uninitiated, Tahir Hussain passed away on 2nd February 2010 in Mumbai due to a severe heart attack.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank. The Hindi remake is directed by Advait Chandan and marks the return of the pair Kareena and Aamir after Talaash. The two have also collaborated in 3 Idiots. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao through Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020. The movie has hit the floors in November. It was shot in Punjab. After shooting a romantic song in Chandigarh, Aamir had started his 8 days shoot schedule in Amritsar in the month of December.

