Aamir Khan shoots for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara after Delhi to stay on schedule: Report

Pinkvilla first broke the news that Aamir Khan is teaming up with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Later, the actor was heard sharing details about the film in various interviews. A few weeks ago, he was clicked in the streets of Delhi shooting for the movie.

Now, the latest report suggests that Aamir is currently shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara.

Aamir Khan's next Sitaare Zameen Par shooting spot is in Vadodara

Ever since Aamir Khan shared details about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, fans can't wait for the release date already. After his video of shooting for the film in Delhi went viral on social media, the latest report suggests that he is currently shooting for the film in Vadodara.

According to an independent industry source, after completing the schedule in Delhi, Aamir is now shooting in Vadodara. "The superstar is rigorously shooting in the scorching heat to stay on schedule," the report stated.

On May 19, a fan video on Instagram went viral where we can see Mr. Perfectionist in the streets of Delhi busy shooting for the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir wore a green T-shirt and grey pants.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sitaare Zameen Par will be focusing on Down Syndrome.

A source close to the development revealed that just like Taare Zameen Par, the actor wanted to focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par.

"That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals," the source mentioned.

It further added that other details about the film are under wraps and whether Khan will make his directorial comeback with the film or produce it is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Genelia Deshmukh is the female lead in the film. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

