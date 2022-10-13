'Aamir Khan shouldn't hurt religious sentiments': MP Home Minister on star's bank commercial with Kiara Advani

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani recently collaborated for the first time on a bank commercial, however, it did not do well with the netizens and it has led to an uproar on social media for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The ad shows Khan and Advani as newlyweds driving to their home after their wedding and they are seen discussing about how neither of them cried during the bidaai (a post-wedding ceremony) before they reach their house. It is then revealed that Aamir, who plays a son-in-law moves into his wife's house for her ailing father’s sake. A flip on the age-old custom, the groom takes the first step in their new house, as opposed to the Indian traditional culture of the bride doing so.

Now, reacting to the advertisement, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday talked about it and said: “I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind, I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs, and deities keep coming, especially (from) Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts,” reported PTI.