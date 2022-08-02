Aamir Khan on showing Laal Singh Chaddha to Tom Hanks: I have written to him if he is...

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its theatrical release. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with media, Aamir revealed that he had return to Tom Hanks if he would like to watch Laal Singh Chaddha.

On showing ‘Forrest Gump’ remake to Tom Hanks, Aamir said, “I have written to him if he is free and would like to watch the film. I have got feedback from his team that they are seeing his schedule for that.” Aamir have have met Tom once before during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. It was during the time Spielberg was filming a movie along with Hanks in Germany. Spielberg introduced Khan to Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India”. Hanks also said he knew Khan and was familiar with his work. He added that he had watched his film ‘3 Idiots’ multiple times.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer was well received and the songs and promos have too been liked by the audience. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond. The film also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.