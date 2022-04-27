Aamir Khan smiles & strikes the thumbs up pose as he gets clicked in casuals in the city; PICS

Earlier today, Aamir Khan was spotted by the paparazzi outside Shankar Mahadevan's dubbing studio in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The 3 Idiots actor sported an effortlessly stylish casual look featuring a navy-blue round-necked tee-shirt with grey trousers. He was also seen adorning his eyeglasses. Aamir acknowledged the paps, smiled and posed for the pictures. He also struck the thumbs-up pose at the cameras.

Lately, Aamir has been in the headlines as the actor has promised to unveil a mysterious story in front of the world tomorrow, on the 28th of April. The actor shared these announcements playing cricket and foosball. Earlier today, he shared another video on social media where he was seen playing the piano. In the video, Aamir said, "I will share my story tomorrow (28 April) at 9'o clock with RJ Rishi Kapoor." However, Aamir did not reveal whether the announcement would be at 9AM or 9PM. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani." Goes without saying, Aamir left his fans delighted and surprised.

Check out Aamir Khan's latest pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be soon seen in the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After being delayed several times because of the pandemic and other reasons, the movie is finally slated for a theatrical release on the 11th of August.

