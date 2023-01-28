Aamir Khan sports grey hair and beard as he makes a rare public appearance; PICS with singer Jassi go VIRAL

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, hit the headlines last year post the film’s release after he announced that he wanted to take a hiatus from acting. He said that he is looking forward to the next year and a half, during which he will take a break from acting, and instead focus on his family. It was his salt-and-pepper look at the event that garnered a lot of attention. Post that, he was seen attending his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party last year. Now, the actor has once again made a rare appearance at an event in Delhi, where he posed with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi, popularly known as Jassi. Aamir Khan’s pictures with singer Jassi go viral

Taking to his social media accounts, singer Jassi shared a series of pictures in which he is seen posing with Aamir Khan. Aamir was all smiles for the pictures and can be seen in an ethnic black ensemble. Aamir sported grey hair and beard and had black-framed glasses on. Sharing the pictures, Jassi wrote, “Dil da Ameer, Amir khan #aamirkhan.” While one Twitter user commented, “Great man, Aamir sir,” another one was curious about Aamir Khan’s comeback. “'Sir ka comeback ka koi irada nahi lag raha hai (looks like Aamir is not planning a comeback to films any time soon),” read the comment. Check out the pictures below!

In another video shared by Jassi, Aamir Khan is seen sitting at a table while he enjoyed listening to a singer perform. Aamir enjoyed the musical performance, and was seen clapping for the singer. Take a look at the video below.

When Aamir Khan announced hiatus from acting In November 2022, Aamir Khan announced his hiatus from acting at an event. He said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.” Aamir further added, “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions.”

