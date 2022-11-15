Aamir Khan sports grey hair and beard at Delhi event, says he has been ‘lost’ in work for 35 years; Video
Aamir Khan announced a hiatus from acting to focus on family, at a recent event in Delhi. He was seen embracing grey-hair look at the event; check out the video!
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting for a year and a half to focus on his family. The actor attended an event in Delhi recently, which marked his first public appearance since the release of his last film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was during the event that Aamir Khan mentioned that he has been solely focused on work for 35 years and that he feels he wants to take a hiatus from acting to be with his family. The video from the event has gone viral on social media, and apart from Aamir Khan’s announcement, it was his all-grey look that garnered the most attention.
Aamir Khan sports all-grey look at a Delhi event
For the event, Aamir Khan donned a grey blazer. He was seen in a new look with all-grey hair and beard as he spoke about his upcoming production and also announced his hiatus from acting. Speaking about his process of working, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”
He further added that he has been working for 35 years and that he has only been focused on his work, which isn’t fair to those who are close to him. Which is why, he said that he wants to take some time off acting, and spend it with his loved ones. “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions,” he said. Check out the video below.
This isn’t the first that Aamir Khan has flaunted his grey hair. The actor has no qualms about embracing grey hair and was also spotted with a similar look amid the lockdown.
About Champions
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared an update about the film recently, and that the actor for the film will soon be locked by the makers by the end of the year. A source informed us, “The script and the screenplay is locked and the team will soon move onto the pre-production stage and location scout. They are all very keen to start the inspirational sports drama soon and an actor will be locked by end of this year.”
