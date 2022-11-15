Aamir Khan sports grey hair and beard at Delhi event, says he has been ‘lost’ in work for 35 years; Video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting for a year and a half to focus on his family. The actor attended an event in Delhi recently, which marked his first public appearance since the release of his last film Laal Singh Chadha , co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan . It was during the event that Aamir Khan mentioned that he has been solely focused on work for 35 years and that he feels he wants to take a hiatus from acting to be with his family. The video from the event has gone viral on social media, and apart from Aamir Khan’s announcement, it was his all-grey look that garnered the most attention.

For the event, Aamir Khan donned a grey blazer. He was seen in a new look with all-grey hair and beard as he spoke about his upcoming production and also announced his hiatus from acting. Speaking about his process of working, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

He further added that he has been working for 35 years and that he has only been focused on his work, which isn’t fair to those who are close to him. Which is why, he said that he wants to take some time off acting, and spend it with his loved ones. “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions,” he said. Check out the video below.