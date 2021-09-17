Aamir Khan, in a sporty look, joins Atul Kulkarni to celebrate Laal Singh Chaddha wrap with a cake; PIC

Laal Singh Chaddha starring and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a highly awaited film since its announcement. And now, almost 2 years post the commencement of the shoot, the film has been wrapped. A photo was shared by actor Atul Kulkarni on his Twitter handle with Aamir and other team members from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha as they celebrated the wrap of the shoot. Last week, Kareena and Aamir were snapped at a studio in the city in their looks from the film and it left fans excited about an update.

Now, it looks like the film's shoot has finally come to an end and the photo from the team members gives us a glimpse of it. Taking to his Twitter handle, Atul wrote, "It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !!#aamirkhan @AndhareAjit." In the photo, Aamir is seen clad in a yellow sports Ganji with matching sporty shorts and a pair of spectacles as he cuts the cake with Atul and other team members on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Ajit Andhare also shared the same photo and called it a wrap on Laal Singh Chaddha.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Aamir and Kareena starrer went on floors back in October 2019 and the shoot continued amid the pandemic as well. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and has been shot in several locations in the country including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Punjab and more. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

In the film, Aamir is expected to be seen in different looks and while the shoot of the film was going on, many photos were leaked by fans from the sets. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is apparently going to release on Christmas 2021.

