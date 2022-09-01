Aamir Khan spotted for the FIRST time post Laal Singh Chaddha's failure in San Francisco; See PIC

Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha was theatrically released on 11 August 2022. It was one of the most-awaited films of 2022. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, Atul Kulkarni has written the film. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. However, the film did not do well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

While the 3 Idiots actor is yet to comment on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, now, Aamir was spotted in San Francisco, California. He bumped into a fan and obliged her for a selfie and a Twitter user named Natasha, whose Twitter bio reads that she is a senior reporter at Tech Crunch, shared a picture with Aamir on her social media handle. Reportedly, he had jetted off to the United States for a 2-month sabbatical before he begins shooting for his next movie. She wrote, “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists.” Further, in the comments section, she added, "I asked him what’s he up to in sf and he said ‘just walking around’ consistent!!!!”

Meanwhile, on Aamir's birthday, he confirmed being in talks for the Bollywood adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir and filmmaker RS Prasanna are discussing adapting the Spanish story. The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

