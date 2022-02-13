Aamir Khan steps out in dhoti pants, looks funky as he poses with son Azad Rao in the city; PICS

Aamir Khan may have separated from his wife Kiran Rao but that does not stop him from being a doting father of his little son Azad. The PK actor is often spotted in the city with his kids and always makes sure to pose for the paps. Today also he stepped out of the house with his son Azad Rao. Both father-son duo was papped heading out of a store in Mumbai. Aamir looked dapper in his dhoti pants as he sported a casual attire, while Azad donned an all-white attire.

In the pictures, we can see Aamir Khan dressed in a brown coloured kurta shirt paired with white striped dhoti pants. He paired it with brown coloured Kolhapuri chappals. Aamir also wore his geeky glasses and covered his face with a mask. The actor kept his hand on his son Azad Rao’s shoulder as the two stepped out of the store. Azad wore a white tee that he paired with white shorts. Aamir removed his mask and posed for the paps and also waved for them before he sat in the car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen on the silver screen in his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in it. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starrer Tom Hanks.

We would also see South sensation Naga Chaitanya featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.

