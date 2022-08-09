Aamir Khan suggests changes he'd make in Lagaan: Bhuvan's character cannot be shown clean-shaven

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its theatrical release and the stars are promoting the film on full swing. Meanwhile, it seems like Bollywood celebs have found a way to promote their films via special video series. Speaking of which, Aamir has now shot for ‘Best Interview Ever’ to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Mr Perfectionist goes down memory lane and shares some candid stories about his career and life. The actor also shared his views on what all things he would want to change in his 2001 Lagaan if he has to remake it differently.

I would really insist again to Ashutosh that the character of Bhuvan cannot be shaving

Meanwhile, during the interview, Aamir was asked about how would he remake Lagaan differently now, to which the 3 Idiots actor replied, ““Well, I would really insist again to Ashutosh that the character of Bhuvan cannot be shaving.” He revealed that during the filming, he had told the director that since the village had no water, Bhuvan, his character could not be shown clean-shaven. “This guy got some secret water supply,” the Dangal actor laughed to share. He added that while it didn’t make sense to him, Ashutosh Gowarikar liked him in that look.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988). For the unversed, Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. It follows the story of Bhuvan (Aamir), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (lagaan) they owe.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.