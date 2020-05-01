Aamir Khan suits up for niece Zayn Marie's debut in Mrs Serial Killer, daughter Ira Khan shares screening pics

Aamir Khan looked dapper in a suit as his daughter Ira Khan shared a series of photos on her Instagram account as the actor's niece made her debut in Netflix new crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer.

along with wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan dressed up for a Friday screening as Mrs Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor looked dapper in a suit as his daughter Ira shared a series of photos on her Instagram account. Aamir, Kiran, Ira and a friend took part in a virtual red carpet as the film went live on Netflix. They also watched the crime thriller film together. For the unversed, Aamir's niece Zayn Marie made her debut with a supporting role in the film.

Cheering for Zayn, Ira dressed up in a saree and wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

Take a look at Aamir and Ira's photos below:

Pinkvilla in its review for the crime thriller starring Jacqueline Fernandez noted: Mrs. Serial Killer brings back the Bollywood masala thrillers that we thought we've said goodbye to. The first half of the film is extremely convoluted. As director Shirish Kunder tries to lay the loose strings and sets up subplots that are meant to tie up in the climax, he gets entangled in his own mystery.

