Aamir Khan takes us back to the 90s as he dances to ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ at Ira Khan’s engagement; Video

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He often grabs all the limelight for his films and personal life. Recently, he was in the headlines after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, but that does not seem to stop the actor. Well, apart from him, his daughter Ira Khan too often grabs attention. She is active on social media and keeps her followers updated about her life. Few weeks earlier a video of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare proposing to her went viral on social media and yesterday the couple had an engagement bash in Mumbai. The entire family including the PK actor, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Kira Rao, Azad, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others graced the event. But what caught our attention was Aamir grooving to an old song from his film. Aamir Khan dances at Ira Khan’s engagement bash

In the video, we can see Aamir Khan who is looking dapper in a white Pathani suit standing in the balcony area. The moment his popular song ‘papa kehte hai’ plays we can see him grooving to it. His friend and director Mansoor Khan accompanies him as Aamir later holds him and dances with him. The crowd cheers for the PK star. We can see Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare cheering for Aamir with a drink in their hand. Indeed, it looks like the engagement bash was a lot of fun. Check out the video:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement look Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looked gorgeous in a red-colored off-shoulder flowy gown. She kept her look simple as she wore a black chain around her neck, a simple dangling earring and tied her hair in a ponytail. She looked happy and the smile on her face was proof of this. Complimenting her attire was Nupur Shikhare’s outfit. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. The lovebirds walked hand in hand towards their car.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare engaged: Aamir Khan’s daughter looks dreamy in a red gown