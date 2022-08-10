Aamir Khan talks about similarities between Laal Singh Chadhha and him: We are honest and close to our mothers

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its theatrical release and the stars are promoting the film on full swing. Meanwhile, it seems like Bollywood celebs have found a way to promote their films via special video series. Speaking of which, Aamir has now shot for ‘#RealTalkTuesday with MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Mr Perfectionist opened about the similarities between his film’s character Laal and himself.

Similarities between Laal Singh Chadhha and Aamir Khan

Meanwhile, during the interview, Prajakta asked Aamir if he is similar to Laal’s character in the film, to which the 3 Idiots actor replied, “Laal’s character is very innocent and honest. I am fairly honest also, not always but I am honest. By and large I am honest and I feel like there is a lot of innocence in me because I believe I am an idealist.” Aamir was then asked about his school life and if it has anything to do with Laal’s school life. Aamir responded saying, “Ya actually there are similarities. I am very close to my mom. Laal is very close to his mother and the biggest influence on Laal is his mother and biggest influence on me is Ammi. I grew up very close to her.”

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond. The film also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.