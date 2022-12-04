Aamir Khan talks about the turning point in his career when he said 'no' to Mahesh Bhatt's film

Aamir Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. This marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years, he was last seen featuring in the 2018 movie Thugs Of Hindostan.

Now, in a new interview with Humans Of Bombay, Aamir talked about the time he rejected Mahesh Bhatt's film offer. He said that his career was going down and he felt like he was in a puddle. During that time, he received an offer from Mahesh Bhatt and that's when he was relieved because Bhatt was a successful director at that time, who had made Saranash, Arth, Naam and, which were all hit films. Aamir added that when he gave him an offer, he thought that even if the announcement gets released, his 3-4 years will be sorted and in 2 years the film would be made, so people will wait for the film.

He said, "I will get a new lease of life. I will get a chance. Two or three flops I can absorb. I went to him (Mahesh Bhatt) to listen to the story at his residence and prior to that, I made a promise to myself that if I don't like the producer, director, or the story, I will not do the film. So, I went to his house and I did not like the story and I told him to give me a day to think about it. I came home and told Reena (Dutta, Aamir's ex-wife) that I want to do Bhatt's (Sahab) film but I did not like the story."

Aamir Khan on not compromising his dream

Further, Aamir said that he knew that if he said yes to Bhatt's story he will be compromising on his dream, but he also knew that if he said no he'll miss out on an opportunity and that night he couldn't sleep and when he had to meet him, he could not come up with an answer so Aamir told Mahesh the truth. The actor said, "I told him, 'I can't say yes to you, but who am I to say no? You are such a successful director. But I can only tell you my feeling that I can't do the film and maybe after this, you may not give me work, but I am sorry, I can't do it.' He was sweet about it. Later, we had a conversation about why I did not like the story. So that was a turning point. I followed my heart and for that, I needed a lot of strength to tell him that I can't do it and when I said no to it, suddenly I felt power in me, that even in the weakest situation, I did not compromise on my dream."

Aamir Khan takes break from acting

Meanwhile, Aamir recently, announced that he is taking a break from acting and instead of acting in Champions, he will produce it.