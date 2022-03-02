Aamir Khan tears up as he watches Jhund with Nagraj Manjule & cast; Praises Amitabh Bachchan

Nagraj Manjule's Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role is all set to hit theatres this Friday. The filmmaker and producer Bhushan Kumar recently held a private screening for Aamir Khan and the film seems to have blown away the actor. After the film's screening, a teary-eyed Aamir Khan can be seen praising Manjule and team on the film that emotionally stirred the actor.

In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen wiping away his tears as he speaks to Manjule and producer Bhsuhan Kumar. Aamir said, "I have no words to speak. You have caught India's emotion and the way you have done it, it's unbelievable." Aamir was also all praise for Amitabh Bachchan and called it one of his best films.

Post the screening, Aamir also met the entire cast of Jhund and hugged them as he hosted them at his residence and discussed the film at length.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's video below:

Jhund releases in cinemas on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

