Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID 19: Netizens send wishes for his speedy recovery, hopes he gets well soon

Aamir Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has been diagnosed positive for coronavirus and is currently in home quarantine.

is one of the celebrities in tinselville who aces the art of making the headlines every now and then. While it hasn’t been long since he made headlines after announcing his exit from social media just a date after his birthday on March 14, the Taare Zameen Par actor is once again back in the news and this time because of COVID 19. Yes! Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently in home quarantine.

A source close to the actor exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines to the T. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers.” Ever since the news of Aamir testing positive for coronavirus surfaced, his fans have been sending recovery wishes to the superstar on social media. A Twitter user wrote, “Aamir Khan sir has been tested positive for Covid 19; he is under home quarantine #AamirKhan get well soon sir wishing him for his speedy recovery.” Another user tweeted, “Speedy recovery Aamir”. One of the users also wrote, “Wishing speedy recovery of Superstar #AamirKhan. Prayers”

Take a look at tweets wishing a speedy recovery to Aamir Khan after he tested positive for COVID 19:

Wishing speedy recovery of Superstar #AamirKhan. Prayers — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) March 24, 2021

Speedy recovery aamir #AamirKhan — Naziya Quraishi (@AsliQuraishi) March 24, 2021

Aamir Khan sir has been tested positive for Covid 19; he is under home quarantine #AamirKhan get well soon sir wishing him for his speedy recovery. — pranav chandra (@pranav_chandra_) March 24, 2021

Get well soon #AamirKhan — Shubham Kshatriya (@iamshubhamkshat) March 24, 2021

#AamirKhan tests positive for COVID. Wishing him speedy recovery — Ambika (@apmahapatra) March 24, 2021

Get well soon my Hero, May Allah protect you from all evils, and give you Mukammal Shifa as soon as possible... Aameen#AamirKhan — Shehzad (@goldenheart_30) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

