Aamir Khan threw party after Laal Singh Chaddha's setback; helped in Dangal's auditions, shares Mukesh Chhabra

Laal Singh Chaddha, a highly anticipated 2022 film, marked Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. Despite being an adaptation of Forrest Gump, the movie unexpectedly faltered at the box office, receiving mixed reviews.

Although it found a warmer reception on streaming platforms later, it had already been deemed one of the costliest failures of the year. Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, revealed in an interview with The Lallantop that Aamir Khan organized a party for the crew after the film's disappointing performance out of a sense of guilt.

Aamir Khan blamed himself for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

In a recent discussion, Mukesh Chhabra stated, "Not many know this, but Aamir Khan hosted a party for us in honor of the crew. He said, 'Sorry the film didn’t work, but we should all meet.' We were wondering why, but they wanted all departments to come together. Everyone was present—Advait, Pritam, Kareena. Aamir kept saying it was his fault."

In the aftermath of Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, Chhabra shared that although the professional impact on his agency was minimal, he personally felt disheartened. Post the film's disappointment, conversations with Aamir and director Advait Chandan revealed their astonishment at the movie's harsh reception, underscoring the difference between a mere flop and a genuine disaster.

Aamir Khan personally conducted auditions for the girls in Dangal

Chhabra further disclosed that Aamir actively participated in the audition process for the blockbuster hit Dangal. From a pool of 13,000 girls initially, they gradually narrowed it down to 400, then 200, followed by 100, and ultimately selected seven. The Dhoom 3 actor expressed his desire to personally audition with each girl, emphasizing his role as a supporting character in the film.

Aamir Khan's work front

The actor is presently engaged in the filming of Sitaare Zameen Par, a slice-of-life sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. It will also have Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Additionally, Aamir has announced another project titled Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking their reunion since Andaz Apna Apna.