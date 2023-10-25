Aamir Khan to host grand reception for daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on THIS date; Details inside

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The exciting update was confirmed by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor himself, in a recent interview with the leading television channel News18 India.

As per the latest reports by Times of India, it has been confirmed that the star kid and her husband-to-be have decided to have a court marriage on January 3, and it will be followed by a destination wedding in Udaipur in a three-day ceremony that is slated to be held from January 8 to 10. The reports also suggest that Aamir Khan is planning to host a grand wedding reception for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, post wedding.

Aamir Khan to host grand reception for daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai

According to the latest reports by Times Of India, the Bollywood superstar is set to host a grand reception for his daughter Ira Khan and would-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare post the wedding on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai. The reception, which is expected to be a grand affair, will be attended by all the most celebrated names from Bollywood.

Reportedly, Aamir Khan is now totally busy with the preparations for the wedding and the Mumbai reception. Mr. Perfectionist is now actively inviting all his close friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry, right from senior actors to young talents, for the wedding reception of his daughter. The wedding, however, is going to be a private affair that will be attended by only the family members and close friends of the young couple.

When Aamir Khan announced daughter Ira's wedding

For the unversed, Aamir Khan announced the daughter of his and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare officially, in his recent interview with News18 India, a couple of weeks back. "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - by the way, his pet name is Popeye - he is a trainer and he has arms like Popeye. But his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy," said the doting father.

