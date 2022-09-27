Aamir Khan to start shooting for Campeones remake from January 2023; Report
Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Well, Aamir Khan's starrer did not perform well at the box office as it failed to impress the audience. However, after the release of the film the actor has taken a short break and headed to America. But now reports are coming that he will soon start working on another project which is yet another remake.
According to The Times of India report, Aamir this time will be working on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The shoot will start on January 2023 and it will be directed by RS Prasanna. If reports are to be believed that pre-production work has started and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be giving music. Talking about Campeones, it comedy-drama directed by Javier Fesser. The film was released in 2018 and starred Javier Gutiérrez, Juan Margallo, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Daniel Freire and Itziar Castro.
The Spanish film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.
Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Advait Chandan, Atul Kulkarni has written the film.
Recently, Ira Khan’s beau Nupur Shikhare went down on his knee to propose to his lady love. The video went viral and garnered many views. Ira announced the same on Instagram with a video. Both are very open about their relationship and often share pictures on their social handles.
Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: THIS TV actress reveals she auditioned for Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer