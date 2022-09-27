Aamir Khan to start shooting for Campeones remake from January 2023; Report

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Well, Aamir Khan's starrer did not perform well at the box office as it failed to impress the audience. However, after the release of the film the actor has taken a short break and headed to America. But now reports are coming that he will soon start working on another project which is yet another remake.

According to The Times of India report, Aamir this time will be working on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The shoot will start on January 2023 and it will be directed by RS Prasanna. If reports are to be believed that pre-production work has started and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be giving music. Talking about Campeones, it comedy-drama directed by Javier Fesser. The film was released in 2018 and starred Javier Gutiérrez, Juan Margallo, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Daniel Freire and Itziar Castro.