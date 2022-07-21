Aamir Khan treats Russo Brothers, Dhanush to Gujarati dinner at his home after missing The Gray Man premiere

Russo Brothers are currently in India to promote The Gray Man which features Dhanush in the lead and they are making sure to create substantial buzz for the action thriller. Interestingly, the team recently held a grand premiere of The Gray Man for celebs from Bollywood and it was a starry event. To note, Aamir Khan was also invited for The Gray Man premiere. However, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist had to miss the event owing to his busy schedule for the upcoming release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

But Aamir made sure to make it up to Russo brothers and Dhanus and invited the entire entourage of The Gray Man for a dinner at his place which was also joined by Kiran Rao. It is reported that it was a traditional Gujarati dinner and the best chefs from diverse parts of Gujarat who specialize in preparing Gujarati delicacies were flown down to Mumbai for the same. This included a chef who specialises in making Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri from Surat, the best chef for Fafda and Jalebi from Surendranagar & a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni. Now that’s what you call hospitality. The dinner was attended by Angela Russo, Anthony Russo, Dhanush, Joe Russo, Monika Shergill and Ann Russo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11. It will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

