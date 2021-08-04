Aamir Khan tried to convince Hrithik Roshan to play THIS role in Rang De Basanti; Find Out

Rang De Basanti is one such movie that remains close to our hearts. The film's director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently released his biopic titled 'The Stranger in the Mirror' and has revealed a lot of things about this film. One such thing that grabbed everyone's attention was the fact that he had offered the role of Karan Singhania to and even asked to convince him to play the role. Yes! You heard that right. Before the South sensation Siddharth was roped in to play this character, Mehra wanted the War actor to play it.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra even revealed that his first choice for the role of Karan Singhania was Farhan Akhtar. Then the role was offered to Abhishek Bachchan and then to Hrithik Roshan. "Every known actor kept declining the role to play Karan Singhania. I had first offered it to Farhan Akhtar. This was a time when he had never acted in a film before and was one of the most respected young directors. He was both surprised and amused. When I narrated it to Abhishek, he told me point-blank, 'I thought you are crazy but after hearing your narration I think you are completely nuts,'" he wrote in the book, as reported by News18.

"I requested Aamir to put in a word with Hrithik Roshan. Aamir even went to Hrithik's house. 'It's a good film—kar le' (do it). But it wasn't meant to be. Finally, Siddharth signed on the dotted line in January 2005, one month before the shoot. He had never done a Hindi film before. Bharathi had seen the Tamil film Boys, starring Siddharth, a couple of months before the shoot, and his energy and unique combination of innocence and naivety came through. She thought he could pull off the conflict in Karan's character well. The senior actors accepted the smaller parts with grace—Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Mohan Agashe and K.K. Raina are all masters of their craft and formed a dependable unit on which we built the movie," Rakeysh added.

Now you tell us that would you have loved to see Hrithik Roshan or Farhan Akhtar or Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Karan Singhania instead of Siddharth?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani & Mahaveer Jain to launch new film shooting policy in Kashmir tomorrow