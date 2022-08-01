Aamir Khan urges fans not to 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says people think he ‘doesn’t like India'

Aamir Khan is making the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, which is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022. Inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The makers unveiled the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022 and while some have been showering praises ever since netizens on social media are also calling for a boycott of the film.

Now, Aamir Khan reacted to the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter and said that it makes him upset. Talking to India Today, the actor said: "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Recently, Aamir launched his first ever podcast titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, in which, he shared some behind-the-scenes trivia and anecdotes on the podcast about the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The movie will be having a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's film, Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha is reportedly filmed in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019 the first schedule took place at Chandigarh. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir Khan’s third collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

