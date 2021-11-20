Aamir Khan vs Yash: Laal Singh Chaddha to clash with KGF Chapter 2 at the box office in April 2022

As the theatres in India have finally opened after battling COVID 19 pandemic for over a year, the filmmakers are in a rush to book the dates for the big releases. This morning, Aamir Khan made the headlines as he unveiled the new release date of his much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which was initially scheduled to release in February next year, will now be hitting the big screens on April 14, 20022. Interestingly, with this new release date, Laal Singh Chaddha will be having a box office clash with KGF: Chapter 2.