Aamir Khan wants Hollywood star Tom Hanks to play THIS character of him ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release

Fans are all excited to watch Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha for quite some time now. Ever since the trailer of the film had come out or even the first look had come out, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see Aamir play this character which was earlier played by Tom Hanks in the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. We all know that Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Aamir opened up about Tom Hanks.

Talking to HeyUGuys, when Aamir Khan was asked which character of him would he like Tom Hanks to play on the silver screen? The Pk actor replied, “you know I think he would make a great Nikumbh sir. That was the character I played in a film called Taare Zameen Par which I actually directed myself and that character of Nikumbh is something I think he will do really well.” Well, Taare Zameen Par was one of the most loved and successful films of Aamir’s career and indeed it would be exciting for fans to see Tom play this character, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Who did Aamir Khan want to cast in Laal Singh Chaddha before Kareena Kapoor Khan?