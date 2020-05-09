  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aamir Khan wants scriptwriters to continue writing with more enthusiasm during lockdown

Superstar Aamir Khan has some encouraging words for scriptwriters at a time when the world is at battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
10064 reads Mumbai
Aamir Khan wants scriptwriters to continue writing with more enthusiasm during lockdownAamir Khan wants scriptwriters to continue writing with more enthusiasm during lockdown
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

His advice comes after winners of the second edition of "Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest" were announced digitally by Aamir, director Rajkumar Hirani, and writers Anjum Rajabali and Juhi Chaturvedi.

In the video of the announcement, Aamir expressed regret that the awards could not be announced at an event because of the lockdown.

He also said: "Those who did not make it to the top five should not get discouraged. In fact, scriptwriters should continue writing with more enthusiasm, especially during these times. Every filmmaker needs a good script."

The first prize of Rs 25 lakh was won by Sejal Pachisia from California, US, whose story "On The Boundary" got unanimous thumbs-up from the jury members.

"The quality of the work was stellar and we would like to congratulate the winners who are truly deserving and wish them success," said Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan Digital.

Also Read WATCH: Aamir Khan's epic reaction when asked if he would beat Baahubali's box office business

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

He is looking weirder by the day.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement