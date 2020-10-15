Aamir Khan wants to shoot a few more scenes with Kareena Kapoor as she wraps up shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha

As Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s what her co-star Aamir Khan has to say about her end of journey.

Ever since and Kareena Kapoor Khan were roped in for Laal Singh Chaddha, the fans have been quite ecstatic to watch them together on the silver screen. In fact, when Mr Perfectionist shared his and Bebo’s first look early this year, the audience was counting days for this Advait Chandan directorial. While COVID 19 outbreak did affect the shooting for a while, Kareena shared an interesting update about Laal Singh Chaddha today as she announced wrapping the shooting today.

She had shared a picture with Aamir soaking the sun with the backdrop of sarson ka khet and announced the end of her journey. However, the Thugs of Hindostan actor doesn’t seem to agree with this. Aamir reposted that Kareena’s Instagram post and stated that he wants to shoot more scenes with the Jab We Met star. He wrote, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.” Looks like Aamir did enjoy shooting with Bebo for Laal Singh Chaddha.

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will be the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. The Advait Chandan directorial will feature Aamir sporting a turbaned look for the first time on the silver screen as he plays the titular character in the movie. Interestingly, the movie will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena. The duo had earlier shared the screen space in 3 Idiots and Talaash.

