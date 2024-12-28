Aamir Khan was nervous during his kissing scene in THIS film, recalls co-star Kitu Gidwani: 'Un dino mein wo koi nahin tha'

Aamir Khan started his career as a child artist in his uncle, filmmaker Nasir Hussain's 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He then appeared as an adult in Ketan Mehta's 1984 film Holi. Four years later, Aamir made his debut in a lead role with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir went on to become one of the finest actors that Indian cinema will forever be proud of. Recently, actress Kitu Gidwani revealed that Aamir Khan was nervous while performing a kissing scene in Holi. Kitu stated that he was "nobody" back then.

During a new podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Kitu Gidwani shared an anecdote about working with Aamir Khan on the sets of Holi. Kitu remembered how both of them performed a kissing sequence in Ketan Mehta's directorial venture back then.

"Un dino mein Aamir Khan koi nahin tha....Aamir ki woh shuruwat thi. (He was nobody back then. It was the beginning of his journey). He is a man who loves cinema. He was creative. Mujhe kya maloom tha Aamir Khan kaun hai. (I had no idea who he was). Aamir was a very quiet person. Jab hamare kiss ka waqt aaya, he was as nervous as I was. (When we began to perform the scene, both of us were nervous). He was very humble and sweet. He was a simple actor like us," Kitu said on the podcast.

Kitu Gidwani also recounted how she bagged Ketan Mehta's Holi. The 57-year-old actress shared that the director approached her for the role when she was acting in student films. She added that it was a brief role of a "sexy girl on campus."

Advertisement

Kitu also recalled attending filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar 's party for his 2008 film Fashion in Juhu and meeting Aamir Khan there. She remembered that Aamir praised her performance in their 1998 film Earth during the party. Kitu expressed that she believes Aamir likes her acting and hoped that the superstar would consider her for a role.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par . Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the upcoming film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. It is a sequel to Aamir and Darsheel's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan expresses desire for a partner in life: ‘I’m very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran’