Aamir Khan on why his character in Laal Singh Chaddha is Sikh: He could have been South Indian but...

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in the lead. This marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. Inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August in cinemas. In the film, the actor is playing a Sikh character, and now in a recent interview, he revealed why his character in Laal Singh Chaddha is Sikh.

Talking to journalist Baradwaj Rangan, Aamir said, “Atul (Atul Kulkarni) in his adaptation (of Forrest Gump) had already placed him as a Sikh. When we received it as a script, we were already reading a Sikh character. So, it felt very natural to us and organic to us. So, none of us questioned why he is a Sikh. But now that I think about it, technically, he could be anyone, he could be south Indian. But I think Atul did that because, in our timeline of recent socio-political history, 1983-84 was a very key time, a very difficult time, and the Sikh community went through a lot of difficulties at that time."

Further, he said that by making the lead character a Sikh, he thinks that Atul was trying to invest in the audience's emotions very strongly in the character, in the incident, and in the film. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The makers unveiled the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have also been showering praises on social media ever since. It is reportedly filmed in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019 the first schedule took place at Chandigarh.

