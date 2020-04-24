Aamir Khan wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday; Prays for good health & happiness of the Master Blaster

Aamir Khan has recently wished legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the latter's birthday through the medium of a tweet. Check it out.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Aparil 24, 2020 and on the special occasion, his fans, family members, friends and other loved ones flooded social media with wishes and prayers for him. He is known as the God of Cricket for reasons that are quite obvious. Right from hitting 100 international centuries to playing a total number of 200 test matches, Sachin who is popularly known as Master Blaster or Little Master holds multiple records.

Mr. Perfectionist has now sent his heartfelt wishes for Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday through the medium of a tweet. Here’s what the Laal Singh Chaddha actor writes, “Wishing you many happy returns of this very special day Sachin! May good health, happiness and joy always be with you. Love. a.” For the unversed, Aamir Khan and the Indian cricketer share a good rapport with each other and have been spotted together at multiple events and occasions.

Check out Aamir Khan’s tweet below:

Wishing you many happy returns of this very special day Sachin!

May good health, happiness and joy always be with you.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (aamir_khan) April 24, 2020

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The comedy-drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in the lead roles. It has been produced by Aamir Khan himself and his wife Kiran. Moreover, the movie has been directed by Advait Chandan. The much-awaited drama has been shot in multiple locations across the country. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

