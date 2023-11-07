Aamir Khan's 25 lakhs demand surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's 6 lakhs bid for old commercial

Prahlad Kakkar, a famous director of advertising films who has worked with well-known personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, recently revealed a fascinating story from his early days when he filmed a commercial with Aamir Khan, who was then a rising actor. In a recent interview, Prahlad Kakkar shared information about a past Pepsi commercial that included Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Prahlad Kakkar on approaching Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for a Pepsi commercial

During a recent interaction with Zoom, Prahlad Kakkar revealed that back when he was looking for an actor for the commercial, someone recommended him Aamir Khan’s name. However, Aamir, who had just found fame with his first movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, asked for a significant fee of Rs 25 lakh for the endorsement.

However, he further mentioned that when he approached Shah Rukh Khan for the same ad, even though he was as popular a star as Aamir, he requested only Rs 6 lakh. Even though there was a significant gap in their fees, Kakkar was leaning towards choosing Aamir Khan for the ad and went on to shoot a different commercial with Shah Rukh Khan.

Kakkar also mentioned that at first, Aamir had reservations about doing the commercial because back then, it was commonly believed that actors resorted to commercials when their film careers were not doing well. However, Kakkar convinced Aamir by promising him that the ad would enhance his reputation as an actor. He told him, “It will make you bigger as an actor.” In the end, Aamir Khan accepted the offer for the commercial but stuck to his demand for a fee of 25 lakhs.

More about the commercial

The commercial also included Mahima Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rai, and Aishwarya's performance in a single shot in the ad quickly made her very popular. Kakkar recalled getting many phone calls from people asking about the identity of "Sanju," which was Aishwarya's character in the ad. He said, “Overnight, Aishwarya became famous as I got 1000 of phone calls asking me who is ‘Sanju’?”

