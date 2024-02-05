Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots character Rancho's inspiration Sonam Wangchuk says he 'couldn't relate'; here's why

Aamir Khan's movie 3 Idiots remains iconic in Hindi cinema, resonating not only with Indian audiences but also making a big impact globally, especially in countries like China and South Korea, where parental pressure on career choices is significant. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film delivers a strong message about letting children choose their own career paths, depicted through Aamir Khan's character, Rancho, inspired by real-life engineer, innovator, and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk reveals why he couldn't relate to the character of Rancho

During a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Wangchuk offered his viewpoint on 3 Idiots, mentioning that he had seen the movie. He also explained why he didn't entirely connect with the character of Rancho. He said, “Yes, I have watched the film. It was a nice film with a good message."

When asked about why he didn't feel entirely connected to the character of Rancho, Wangchuk humorously replied, “Main toh kya kisi aur ne kaha ki aap ye boliye ki film mein jo kirdar dikha rahi hai mein unse bahut zyaada khoobsurat hu. Mein kaise inse jodo khud ko (What do I say but somebody else told me to say that I am a lot more beautiful than the character shown in the film. So how do I attach myself with that character?)”

Aamir Khan has ventured into a new hobby

Aamir Khan, known for his enthusiasm for new ventures, has recently delved into the world of classical music. According to a reliable source close to the actor, as revealed to ETimes, "Aamir devotes an hour every day to his singing. He is wholeheartedly committed to practicing his riyaz and receiving guidance from a classical music teacher." This talented actor, who is always open to exploring new passions, had previously honed his cooking skills under the guidance of his mother and has now become quite proficient at it.

The movie 3 Idiots, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi alongside Aamir Khan, was incredibly successful. It remained the highest-grossing Indian film until 2013 and was the most successful Indian movie of the 2000s. Additionally, the film won three National Awards.

