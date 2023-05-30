Aamir Khan’s bhangra at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch will remind you of DJ from Rang De Basanti; WATCH

Aamir Khan may have been away from the limelight ever since his last film Laal Singh Chadha was released. This film did not perform well at the box office and the actor faced a lot of criticism for the same. Well, despite being away from the silver screen, the actor manages to be in the headlines for some or the other reason. This time he is grabbing all the attention for his dance moves at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3. The film stars Punjabi stars, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa.

Aamir Khan dances at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3

In the video which has come straight from the trailer launch, we can see Aamir Khan grooving to the Punjabi beats of the dhol. It was earlier reported that the actor will be gracing the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3 along with the star cast, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. Aamir looked dapper in a dark brown colored short kurta that he paired over dark blue denim and brown boots. His long hair along with a hairband, spectacles, and moustache looks cool. The actor doing the bhangra will surely take you down memory lane and remind you of his character DJ from Rang De Basanti where he played a Punjabi boy.

Check it out:

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan is all set to work on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Although this time, he will not be facing the camera but will be producing the movie. The actor had reportedly approached Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s Bhaijaan for a role in the film. But things did not materialize with Salman, following which, he seems to have offered this exciting project to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor. After hearing the narration, Ranbir has expressed interest in this ambitious project. He will be playing the lead role in the remake of Campeones if things go well.