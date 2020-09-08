Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan alleges Karan Johar insulted him; Says there is bias in the industry

Just like others, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has also tried to debunk the theory of the insider versus outsider debate, nepotism row and other stuff. Read on for further details.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, numerous debates have erupted in connection with Bollywood. One of the most talked-about issues is the nepotism row or insider vs outsider debate. While a few people have stated outsiders find it difficult to get opportunities because of nepotism, a few star kids have come out stating that only hard work matters in the industry. ’s brother Faisal Khan who is known for his stint in Mela has now spoken up on the same.

Faisal reportedly says that bias and groupism are present in the industry. Taking his own example, he states that no one treats an actor well if his work flops. The veteran actor recalls the time of his brother Aamir’s 50th birthday bash when he was allegedly looked down upon by someone. Meanwhile, he also adds that acted weird and insulted him when he tried to talk to someone. The filmmaker allegedly tried to disconnect him with the person.

The actor also remembers the time when people refused to take him to their office. He also reveals about having hopes of being taken into movies after Mela. However, people reportedly made him sit in their offices. He reportedly didn’t get appointments from directors. Highlighting on the insider vs outsider debate, Faisal Khan states that many actors like , Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others have come from outside and made it big in the industry.

Faisal further states that one has to form an identity in the industry. He also adds that one can get a break in the industry due to nepotism and favoritism. However, the actor does mention that there is no theory or formula for success and that there will be people coming from both insiders and outsiders. Faisal says that there is also a chance of insiders flopping more than outsiders because one doesn’t get successful despite getting a chance.

