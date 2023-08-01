Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan makes rare appearance; Steps out to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's RRKPK

Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, who has been keeping away from the glitzy-glamorous world of showbiz for a long time now, was recently spotted outside a movie theater by Bollywood shutterbugs in Mumbai. The actor who is best known for the 2000 romantic drama, Mela, where he shared screen space with his brother Aamir and Twinkle Khanna, Faisal was snapped outside a popular cinema theater in Juhu. Reportedly, Faisal had stepped out to watch Karan Johar’s latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani. The latest video of Faisal Khan has gone viral on social media.

Faisal Khan spotted after a long time

The Mela star, who had gone to a theater in Juhu to watch the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was dressed in a dark violet hoodie and a pair of gray joggers. The actor greeted paps with a hearty smile and even obliged them with a few photos.

When one of the paps tells Faisal, “Bahut time baad mile, Sir, (You have come after a long time)”, reacting to the pap, Faisal nods and agrees with him with a smile and says “Haan bahut time baad (Yes, after a long time.)” When another shutterbug asks him which movie he’s going to watch, to which he replies, “Rocky Aur Rani (Ki Prem Kahaani).”

The video of Faisal greeting shutterbugs with all smiles who were stationed outside the theater with all smiles and looking charming as ever has gone viral on social media. Faisal’s viral video has been shared on Instagram by a popular Bollywood paparazzo. Take a look:

Netizens react to Faisal Khan’s viral video

Netizens are happy to see Faisal after such a long time and their comments are proof. While the comments section is flooded with red hearts and smiley emojis, some of the fans are impressed by Faisal’s youthful look. Reacting to Faisal’s video, a fan wrote, “Khan brothers are not getting old at all”. “Always smiling (clap emoji)”, commented another fan. “Wow” another Instagram user.

Faisal Khan is best known for Mela, where he shared screen space with his brother Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Faisal began his acting career as a child actor with the 1969 movie, Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shahshi Kapoor. Faisal has acted in Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where he played a small role. He has also appeared in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, however, his role was not credited.

