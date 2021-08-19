Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan makes a comeback with directorial debut 'Faactory', plays a creepy character

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan is making a comeback into showbiz with ‘Faactory’, which marks his directorial debut as well. The trailer of the film was out today, and from the looks of it, Faissal will be essaying the role of a creepy and obsessive lover. The trailer starts with him singing the song, ‘Humein tumse pyaar kitna, yeh hum nahi jaante’. He then confesses his feelings to the woman he loves, who at first does not reciprocate his feelings.

But, we then see them dancing in beautiful, scenic locations, in typical Bollywood style. The love interest, played by Roaleey Ryan, then accepts his proposal, citing that it would give his mother’s soul some peace. The trailer then reveals that she has already accepted a marriage proposal from another guy. She attacks Faissal’s character with a knife, who then reveals his darker side, and things get worse in the chain of events.

The makers introduce the film as "A tale of obsession, twisted love, and thrill.” It is set for a theatrical release on September 3rd. ‘Faactory’ has been produced by M&S Films in association with Entertainment Films LLP, Flamingo Films, and Gauri Films. Besides directing and playing the protagonist in the film, Faissal Khan has co-written the story, screenplay, and dialogues too alongside Amit Gupta and Maryam. The film features debutant Roaleey Ryan opposite Faissal.

According to a Hindustan Times report, talking about his directorial debut, Faissal Khan said in a press statement, “I am glad to take this decision after 30 years and will finally live my mother’s and my dream. I have been involved with Faactory right from the scripting stage and it has been one amazing journey throughout.”

Faissal had cameos in a couple of films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and had a full-fledged role alongside Aamir in ‘Mela’. He was last seen in the 2015 film, Chinar Dastan-e-Ishq. Talking to a leading daily about Faactory last year, he said, “I didn’t get any help from Aamir Khan, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn’t need any help as such because I’ve been through the process.”

