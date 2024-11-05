Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh calls him ‘very giving actor’ for THIS reason: ‘When he is on set…’

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is recognized for her outstanding performance in Aamir Khan’s 2016 film Dangal, and she shares a close bond with the actor. Recently, she praised Aamir for being a ‘very giving actor’, emphasizing his professionalism on set. Fatima highlighted that his punctuality and dedication set a strong example, showcasing the commitment he brings to his work.

In an interview with Filmfare, Fatima Sana Shaikh praised Aamir Khan, describing him as 'very easy to work with' and a 'very giving actor'. She noted that while many of her wrestling scenes were with Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir’s professionalism stood out when he was on set. She highlighted Aamir's punctuality and his understanding of the financial implications of time on set, emphasizing that every second counts.

The actress said, “Aamir is very easy to work with. He is a very giving actor. Also, a lot of my wrestling scenes were with Nitesh sir. I did a lot of scenes without him. But when he is on set, he is very professional and comes on time. He is a producer’s actor. That is what I have learnt from him.”

She added that she learned the importance of being on time, memorizing lines, and being mindful of the costs involved. Additionally, she shared a valuable lesson about treating costumes with respect, as they are paid for by the production, urging others to either compensate for borrowed items or leave them behind.

The Dangal actress shared her journey of struggle before landing her role in Dangal, revealing that she faced three years of relentless auditions. Despite getting shortlisted for various projects, she often found herself not selected, which proved to be quite demotivating.

Acknowledging the realities of the industry, she emphasized that those who are striving for success need to find ways to earn a living, as simply auditioning isn't feasible for everyone, particularly if they don't come from a privileged background.

Meanwhile, Dangal is a gripping sports drama that tells the inspiring story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler determined to win a gold medal for India by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the role of Geeta Phogat, while Aamir Khan took on the role of her father, Mahavir.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurrana, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Zaira Wasim, creating a powerful narrative about family, ambition, and breaking societal barriers in the world of wrestling.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Metro In Dino and Ul Jalool Ishq.

