Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim’s father passes away; actress requests ‘everyone to remember him in prayers’

Former actress Zaira Wasim is currently going through a tough time in her personal life. The actress recently lost her father Zahid Waseem.

She also took to her Instagram stories to confirm this sad news. Read on!

Dangal star Zaira Wasim’s father passes away

It breaks our heart to report that former actress Zaira Wasim’s father left for his heavenly abode earlier today. Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity confirmed the news and requested her followers to remember him in their prayers.

Her note on Instagram stories read, “Zahid Waseem, my father, has passed away. I request everyone to remember him in your prayers and seek Allah’s forgiveness for him. Please pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings, makes his grave a place of comfort, protects him from any punishment, grants him ease in the Hereafter and bestows upon him the highest level of Jannah and grant him Maghfirah.”

Take a look:

For those unknown, the actress has worked in films like Dangal with Aamir Khan, the musical-drama film Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

At the 64th National Film Awards, the actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, she revealed her father didn’t have a clue what a National Award is. She added, “It took me 2 hours to explain what a National Award is and he still did not think it is a big thing. But then when I was actually there, receiving it, that's when my parents were really proud.”

Recalling the crazy story of when the award was announced, she shared, “When it was declared, I was sleeping. I woke up at 2 and I checked my phone and there were like 30 miss calls from my family and friends and I got congratulatory messages. That moment my cousin called me and said you did not tell me you have got an award and I was like what award, which award? That's when I got the news and I had no clue about the National Award. I knew that it is a big thing but then had no clue ki kaun deta hai kaise hota hai.. I was with my nani at that time in Bombay. My nani was so excited and started panicking saying whom should I say. She called my father.”

Back in 2019, Wasim announced her retirement from the film industry.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan said child actors Suhani Bhatnagar-Zaira Wasim performed better than him in Dangal