As Aamir Khan's Dangal turns 5, we bring 5 motivational dialogues from the film that you need to hear RN

Dangal was one such film that won millions of hearts on its release. Aamir Khan starrer film was a biopic on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film was quite an inspirational one and was an eye-opener for all those who think that having a boy is better than having a girl. In this film, Aamir portrayed the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who was also a father who pushed his daughters into wrestling despite the opposition faced by society. Today, as the film clocks 5 years, we thought of reminding you about the motivational dialogues of the film that stayed with us and can make you feel better even today.

“Agar Silver jeeti toj aaj nahi toh kal log tanne bhool javenge…Gold jeeti toh misaal ban jaavegi…aur misaalein di jaati hai beta, bhooli nahi jaati.”

If you win a Silver medal, people might forget you today or tomorrow. But, if you win Gold, you will become an example and examples are given, not forgotten.

“Gold to Gold hota hai…chhora lave ya chhori.”

A Gold medal is a Gold medal whether a boy brings it or a girl.

“Kehne ko ek round sirf do minute ka hota hai…par socha jaave toh do minute mein 120 second hote hai…us ek second ka intezaar kar jab saamne wala galati kare.”

If you look at it, one round is of 2 minutes. But if you think of it, there are 120 seconds in 2 minutes and all you have to do is wait for that 1 second when your opponent makes a mistake.

“Taqat toh Genda bhi lagata hai…lekin sher lagata hai taqat aur technique, dono…sher ban’na hai, genda nahi.”

Even a Rhino applies power. But, a Tiger applies both power and technique. So you have to become a Tiger and not a Rhinoceros.

“Medal lane ke liye support koi nahi deta…par medal na mile toh gaali sab dete hai.”

No one will support you to bring a medal but everyone will curse you if you do not get one.

