Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and hubby Nupur Shikhare are head over heels in love; this romantic note is proof

The daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and her husband Nupur Shikhare continuously inspire us serving relationship goals. They often share affectionate photos and openly express admiration for each other. Recently, Ira posted a lovely picture with Nupur along with a heartfelt note he penned for her, radiating love and affection.

Nupur Shikhare’s lovely note for wifey Ira Khan

Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Nupur Shikhare. Both are dressed casually, with Nupur in a grey t-shirt and Ira in a green one. Alongside the photo, she also posted a heartfelt note written by him. The note read, "To my prettiest wife, have a lovely day s*xy…muaah. I love you."

Ira Khan recently shared an adorable picture featuring herself and her brother, Azad. The pic was captured during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur. In the image, Ira is seen hugging Azad, who is donning a robe with the text 'Brother of the bride' printed on it. Ira captioned the picture with, "The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike." In the comments, Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare, expressed his affection with heart emojis.

Advertisement

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Ira tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Before this, they had officially registered their marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai on January 3. The star-studded wedding reception witnessed the presence of several Bollywood luminaries, ranging from the legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, and Saira Banu also attended the reception.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on work front

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. He is actively involved in running a mental health support organization. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare, her husband, is a renowned fitness trainer who has worked with celebrities like Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen, among others.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turns 'Gori mem' for pajama party with 'Gavthi babu' Nupur Shikhare; see PICS