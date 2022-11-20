Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare do romantic dance, seal it with a kiss at engagement party

Aamir Khan 's daughter Ira Khan officially got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Friday in Mumbai with their close family members and friends in attendance. The two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Among Ira's family, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, along with Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan with mother Nikhat Khan and daughter Imara, cousin Mansoor Khan and mother Zeenat Hussain were seen arriving at the engagement ceremony. Many other celebrities Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Gulshan Devaiah, and Akshara Haasan were also seen.

In the pictures, Ira Khan can be seen wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder red gown, while her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare looked dapper in a black suit. Ever since Ira and Nupur have been sharing glimpses of their engagement party on their Instagram stories. Just a while ago, the star kid re-shared a new video from their ceremony, in which the couple can be seen exchanging wedding rings and sealing it with a kiss. The to-be-married couple also did a romantic dance and the video was originally shared by Muskkaan Jaferi.

Nupur Shikhare's proposal to Ira Khan in Italy

Nupur proposed to Ira a few months ago at a cycling event in Italy. The couple also shared a video of their proposal on their Instagram handles and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." In the video, Ira can be seen standing along with other people when Nupur kisses her and proposes to her by kneeling on his knees.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's relationship

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. She also has an older brother Junaid Khan. The duo made their relationship official in February 2021. The couple often shares lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handles.