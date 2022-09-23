Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan announces engagement with beau Nupur Shikhare; Shares proposal VIDEO

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the rare star kids who stay away from showbiz. However, Ira has always made headlines, thanks to her presence on social media. Especially, her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare has garnered the attention of netizens. Ira and Nupur who fell in love in 2020, have always set major couple goals with their adorable social media posts. The lovely couple has finally got engaged, and the exciting update was announced by Ira Khan herself, with a lovely video.

Interestingly, Nupur Shikhare proposed to his lady love amidst taking part in the famous Iron Man Italy show. In the video shared by Ira Khan, the fitness trainer is seen walking toward his girlfriend in his race costumes, and the couple shared a kiss. Then he went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes.’ Ira Khan, who is all excited about the dream proposal shared the precious moment with an Instagram video and wrote: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”